Manitoba Enacting New Health Orders; Four New COVID-19 Cases

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is reporting four new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the total number of cases in the province to 250 as the province announced additional public health orders on Wednesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said eight people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care.

There are 124 active cases and 121 people have since recovered. The number of deaths remains at five.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 449 tests Wednesday. A total of 18,349 tests have been performed since early February.

Updated public health orders

Beginning Friday, updated public health orders will take effect until May 1, 2020. They include requiring anyone entering Manitoba, regardless of whether it was from another country or another province, to self-isolate for 14 days.

Roussin says while Manitoba’s COVID-19 numbers remain low, travel is the biggest factor to date.

He says the ban on northern travel is to protect at-risk communities.

There are several exceptions to the ban, including people who must go north for work, medical treatment, child custody or to deliver goods and services.

The province is also clarifying an order that businesses not listed as critical may operate, and have customers attend to pick up ordered items, providing social distancing measures are in place.

Other updates:

• A provision to allow farmers markets to operate, providing social distancing measures are in place

• Hotels may operate, but must close common areas such as pools, hot tubs and game rooms

• Campgrounds can provide accommodation to recreational vehicles that act as a primary residence

• Garden centres and greenhouses can operate, providing social distancing measures are in place

• Appliance, electronic and furniture stores are excluded, and should not be open to the public, except where orders are placed remotely and orders are delivered or picked up with social distancing measures in place

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.

— With files from The Canadian Press