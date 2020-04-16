Rockwood Man Towing Stolen Trailer Facing Weapons Charges











A Manitoba man is facing charges after several firearms were seized as the result of a traffic stop on April 10 on Highway 7.

RCMP were on patrol in the RM of Rockwood when they stopped a pickup truck towing a utility trailer at around 3:25 p.m.

Police arrested the 32-year-old driver after spotting a firearm inside the vehicle. A further search of the truck found two additional firearms, one of which was prohibited. The utility trailer the man was towing was discovered to have been stolen from Winnipeg in October 2017.

Police executed a search warrant at the man’s RM of Rockwood residence the following day, where they found stolen property and a large number of firearms, ammunition and other firearm-related material.

The man, who hasn’t been named, will appear in Stonewall court on July 20.