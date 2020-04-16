Stony Mountain Institution Employee Assaulted, Sent to Hospital













An employee at Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg was sent to hospital Wednesday evening after being assaulted.

The staff member was hurt at around 6:30 p.m. while working in the Structured Intervention Unit (SIU) and airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the suspect has been identified and appropriate actions have been taken.

RCMP and the institution are investigating the incident.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Stony Mountain, MB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) April 15, 2020