Stony Mountain Institution Employee Assaulted, Sent to Hospital

April 16, 2020 10:57 AM | News


Stony Mountain Institution (WIKIPEDIA)

An employee at Stony Mountain Institution north of Winnipeg was sent to hospital Wednesday evening after being assaulted.

The staff member was hurt at around 6:30 p.m. while working in the Structured Intervention Unit (SIU) and airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

The Correctional Service of Canada says the suspect has been identified and appropriate actions have been taken.

RCMP and the institution are investigating the incident.


Tags: Crime | Manitoba | RCMP

