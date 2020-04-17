Home » News » Winnipeg Firefighters Battle North End Warehouse Blaze

Winnipeg Firefighters Battle North End Warehouse Blaze

April 17, 2020 8:46 AM | News

Charles Street Warehouse Fire

Winnipeg firefighters work to put out a blaze at a warehouse on Charles Street early Friday, April 17, 2020. (UNITED FIREFIGHTERS OF WINNIPEG / TWITTER)

Winnipeg firefighters were working to put out hot spots on a warehouse fire Friday morning in the city’s North End.

The blaze on Charles Street near Sutherland Avenue broke out at around 2 a.m.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including a ladder truck.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will provide an update on the fire at 9:30 a.m.

More to come…


Tags: Fire | Winnipeg

