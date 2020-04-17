Winnipeg Firefighters Battle North End Warehouse Blaze











Winnipeg firefighters were working to put out hot spots on a warehouse fire Friday morning in the city’s North End.

The blaze on Charles Street near Sutherland Avenue broke out at around 2 a.m.

Multiple units responded to the scene, including a ladder truck.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service will provide an update on the fire at 9:30 a.m.

More to come…

Thanks to the bystander who sent us these pictures of the Charles Street Warehouse fire. #NeverOffDuty #FiresDontStopForPandemics pic.twitter.com/JxO5sr0Igd — United Firefighters of Winnipeg (@UFFW867) April 17, 2020