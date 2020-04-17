Home » News » Man Dies Following Main Street Stabbing

Man Dies Following Main Street Stabbing

April 17, 2020 12:00 PM | News


Winnipeg Police Logo CrestWinnipeg police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police located a man at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday and began to apply medical treatment. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Steven Anthony Sealy, 25.

The death is Winnipeg’s 12th homicide of the year.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


Tags: Crime | Death | Winnipeg Police

TRENDING VIDEOS



Privacy Policy | Advertise | Contact | Media Services

© 2020 ChrisD.ca – All Rights Reserved.

Follow ChrisD.ca

CONNECT WITH US ON