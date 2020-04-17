Man Dies Following Main Street Stabbing













Winnipeg police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police located a man at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday and began to apply medical treatment. He was transported to hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Steven Anthony Sealy, 25.

The death is Winnipeg’s 12th homicide of the year.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).