Manitoba’s COVID-19 Recoveries Surpass Active Cases for First Time

WINNIPEG — The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Manitoba has surpassed the number of active cases for the first time on Friday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said while it’s optimistic news, citizens should not be letting their guard down as the virus is still prevalent in Manitoba.

No new cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday, holding the total case number at 250.

There are 113 active cases and 132 people have recovered from the virus.

“The recent numbers in Manitoba are showing that we were never helpless against this virus,” Roussin said.

“We should be cautiously optimistic to see the numbers of this last week, (but) it is too soon for us to let up on our efforts to continue to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Eight people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care.

There have been five deaths related to the virus in the province.

Double-digit temperatures are arriving in southern Manitoba after a cool early spring, but Roussin cautioned against easing up on social distancing. He pointed to reports of people meeting with neighbours or friends on their driveways.

“It’s best not to invite neighbours over to your place. We want to ensure the ability to keep that physical distancing at this time.”

Roussin warned the battle against the virus will continue for some time. On Thursday, he instituted new travel restrictions, including a ban on most non-essential travel to northern Manitoba to protect remote communities.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 508 tests Thursday. A total of 18,856 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

