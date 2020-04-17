Winnipeg’s Spring Cleanup to Begin, New Resources Keep Residents Informed













The City of Winnipeg has made it easier for residents to find out when spring cleanup crews will be in their neighbourhood.

Utilizing a new interactive map, citizens can see if their street is scheduled to be cleaned, whether it has been cleaned or is re-scheduled.

The city says the web portal also includes information about parking restrictions, safety tips, and FAQs.

The Know Your Zone app, typically reserved for snow-clearing, has also been updated to help residents know when crews are scheduled to sweep their residential streets. The update allows residents to add their favourite addresses to receive push notifications 24-hours in advance of planned operations.

The five- to six-week cleanup operation is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 20 at 10 p.m.

Targeted areas include Winnipeg’s entire street network, including sidewalks, active transportation pathways, bridges, boulevards, and medians. Crews will also clean up litter and debris in city parks.

The major operation involves over 300 pieces of equipment and approximately 500 workers.

Yard waste collection to begin

Starting the week of May 4, the city will collect yard waste from homes in area “A,” followed by area “B” the week of May 11.

Residents can also drop off yard waste for free at one of the City’s 4R Winnipeg Depots. Yard waste is collected at the curb once every two weeks, on the same day as recycling and garbage.

Residents are urged to not rake yard waste material or other debris onto streets as this can plug drains and cause ponding problems as well as increase the risk of basement flooding.