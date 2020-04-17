Winnipeg Teacher Facing Additional Sexual Assault Charges











16 Shares

A Winnipeg teacher has been charged with additional counts of sexual assault following an investigation by Winnipeg police.

The former special education teacher and coach was accused in late February of having relations with a 16-year-old student at Grant Park High School, where she was previously employed.

Police said the alleged offences occurred between December 1, 2019 and February 8, 2020.

The police investigation has since identified two additional victims, but it’s unclear if they were also students at the same school.

On Thursday, the 27-year-old woman turned herself in to police to face new charges, including three counts of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual exploitation. She also faces three counts of luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication.

At the time of her initial release from custody, she was bound to have no contact or communication with the original victim, not to possess or access an internet device, nor directly or indirectly contact anyone under 18.

She was also instructed not to seek, obtain or continue employment or become a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under 18.