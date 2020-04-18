Three New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











31 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has three new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 253 as of Saturday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said 140 people have now recovered from the virus, while 108 active cases remain.

Seven people are still in hospital, including four people in intensive care. There have been five deaths linked to COVID-19.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 340 tests on Friday. A total of 19,193 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Saturday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.