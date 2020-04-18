Home » News » Sneakers, Electronics, Cocaine and Weapons Seized in Norway House

Sneakers, Electronics, Cocaine and Weapons Seized in Norway House

April 18, 2020 8:21 AM | News

Norway House Seizure

RCMP in Norway House have laid multiple charges after two separate seizures in the community this week. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Norway House Seizure

Items seized during the search of a home on Myrtle’s Lane in Norway House. (RCMP HANDOUT)

Norway House RCMP made two separate busts this week, seizing a number of drugs, weapons and high-end merchandise.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Seepeesik Road on Wednesday, where they seized cash, crack cocaine, powder cocaine as well as approximately $10,000 worth of brand new electronics and clothing.

Joseph Muskego, 35, of Norway House Cree Nation, has been arrested and charged with several offences. He appeared in court on Friday.

A second search warrant was issued later the same day at a home on Myrtle’s Lane.

Officers seized cash, crack cocaine and a loaded shotgun.

Eight people were arrested at the house and four will be facing several charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.


