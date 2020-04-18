Sneakers, Electronics, Cocaine and Weapons Seized in Norway House











Norway House RCMP made two separate busts this week, seizing a number of drugs, weapons and high-end merchandise.

RCMP executed a search warrant at a home on Seepeesik Road on Wednesday, where they seized cash, crack cocaine, powder cocaine as well as approximately $10,000 worth of brand new electronics and clothing.

Joseph Muskego, 35, of Norway House Cree Nation, has been arrested and charged with several offences. He appeared in court on Friday.

A second search warrant was issued later the same day at a home on Myrtle’s Lane.

Officers seized cash, crack cocaine and a loaded shotgun.

Eight people were arrested at the house and four will be facing several charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.