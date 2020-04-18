Man Fatally Shot by Winnipeg Police in the Maples











68 Shares

A 22-year-old man has died following a police-involved shooting early Saturday in the Maples neighbourhood.

Police were responding to a robbery call in the 200 block of Adsum Drive at around 4 a.m. after a resident was confronted by two armed suspects while putting out his garbage. They assaulted the victim and demanded money from him, but he was able to retreat and call 911.

Police received a second call from the same area shortly after regarding broken windows at an apartment building. As they were responding, officers located two male suspects near Pipeline Road and Adsum Drive at around 4:19 a.m., where a police shooting occurred.

Officers administered first aid to one suspect, who was transported to the Health Sciences Centre and later pronounced deceased. A second suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He’s currently in police custody.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is looking into the shooting.

The incident is the third fatal police-involved shooting in Winnipeg in the past 10 days.