Possible Human Remains Found in Assiniboine Forest











Winnipeg police are investigating the discovery of possible human remains located in Assiniboine Forest.

Officers were called to the area just before 2 p.m. Saturday and set up yellow caution tape.

In a release, police said the identity of the remains is unknown at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit, the Forensic Identification Section and Chief Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate.