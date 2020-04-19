Headingley Jail Inmate Escapes, Swims Across Assiniboine River











A 23-year-old man who escaped from Headingley Correctional Centre had a short taste of freedom Saturday night.

The man managed to escape the prison just west of Winnipeg at around 10:30 p.m. and swam across the Assiniboine River.

A second inmate, a 39-year-old man, attempted to flee but was caught by correctional officers.

Multiple RCMP officers from Headingley, Stonewall, and Portage la Prairie responded, including units from Winnipeg, the K9 team and Air 1.

Police set up roadblocks and the inmate was located by a police dog with the help of the Winnipeg police helicopter hiding in a truck in the town of Old Headingley.

He was arrested without incident and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

No police officers were injured in the capture.

RCMP continue to investigate.