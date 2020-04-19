No New Cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Sunday











WINNIPEG — No new cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) were reported in Manitoba Sunday, leaving the total number at 253.

There are 105 active cases of the virus, while 143 people have since recovered. Eight people remain in hospital, including five in intensive care.

The number of deaths remains at five.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 570 tests on Saturday. A total of 19,752 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.