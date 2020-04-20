Manitoba Announces Additional COVID-19 Death, One New Case











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported its sixth death related to COVID-19, as the province announced one new probable case of the novel coronavirus on Monday. The latest death is a woman in her 80s.

As of Monday morning, the province had a total of 254 cases, including 105 active cases. Eight people remain in hospital with five in intensive care. A total of 144 people have recovered.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 260 tests on Sunday. A total of 20,012 tests have been performed since early February.

The Manitoba government is extending its state of emergency for an additional 30 days to May 20 to protect the health and safety of those living in the province, as well as slow the spread of the virus.

“This builds on the expansion of public health orders that limit the size of gatherings, close restaurants and non-critical businesses, require people entering Manitoba to self-isolate for 14 days and restrict travel to northern Manitoba (north of the 53rd parallel of latitude),” the province said in a release.

Expanded testing

The province is expanding testing for COVID-19 under the following criteria:

• Travellers returning to Manitoba

• Close contact with a confirmed case

• Lab workers who have worked with COVID-19 tests

• Health-care workers

• People who live/work in the north, isolated or group settings, correctional facilities, shelters, long-term care or residential facilities or remote work camps

• First responders

• Workers or volunteers at workplaces that have been identified as essential services

• Any symptomatic person who lives with a health-care worker, first responder or worker in a congregate setting such as a correctional facility, shelter, long-term care or residential facility

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.