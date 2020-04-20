Multiple People Injured in North End Altercation











7 Shares

WINNIPEG — Two people were injured when a fight broke out early Monday in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Police responded to the area at around 4:17 a.m. for an altercation involving multiple people. Officers arrived to find a large crowd dispersing near Niji Makhwa School.

One male was taken to hospital in critical condition, while another male was listed in unstable condition.

Photos from the scene showed bicycles and other items lying in the street, as well as blood on a nearby sidewalk.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).