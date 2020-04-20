Man Injured in Serious Off-Road Crash on Peguis First Nation











A 62-year-old man is in critical condition in hospital after rolling his ATV on Peguis First Nation Saturday night.

RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened just after 11 p.m. on East Road.

The driver, from Peguis, was travelling along the road when he entered the ditch and rolled the vehicle on its side. The man, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from the ATV.

He suffered life-threatening injuries as a result and remains in hospital.

RCMP say visibility is believed to have been a factor.

Police continue to investigate.