Winnipeg Police Search for Suspect in Domestic Homicide











38 Shares

Winnipeg police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a man following the death of a 34-year-old woman on April 11.

Police say Julie Racette was transported to hospital from a home in the 500 block of Ottawa Avenue earlier that day. During a post-mortem examination, it was determined she was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators are now searching for Wayne Leslie Melnychuk, 42, on the charge of manslaughter.

Melnychuk, who is also currently listed as a missing person, is described as Caucasian in appearance, 5’7″ tall and has a medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911. Additional information that may assist investigators can be sent to the homicide unit at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

The public is cautioned not to approach Melnychuk.