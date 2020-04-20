Winnipeg Ice Campaign Supporting COVID-19 Relief Efforts













The Winnipeg Ice are doing their part in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, pledging to donate a share of profits from select season ticket packages.

The Ice announced Monday their “More Than a Ticket” season ticket campaign, where the hockey club will donate 15 percent of premium season tickets and full-season access passes for the 2020-21 season to local COVID-19 relief organizations.

The WHL team will also match any season ticket purchased and donate it to local health care heroes and youth in the community to enjoy an Ice game next season.

The Ice also announced an extension to renew premium season tickets at early bird prices is now June 1, 2020.

