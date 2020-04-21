Manitoba Health Officials Recommend Wearing a Mask on Public Transit











WINNIPEG — Manitoba health officials are now recommending people wear a non-medical mask when using public transit, handi-transit or a taxi to protect others from COVID-19.

The recommendations came Tuesday, as the province is also asking anyone entering a health-care facility to wear a cloth mask to protect others.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, cautioned that wearing a mask doesn’t protect the person wearing it, but may be beneficial to protecting others. Medical-grade masks, such as N95s, should be saved for health-care workers.

“People can consider using (a non-medical mask) in public,” Roussin said. “It’s an additional way to protect people around you. Certainly, the most important things are the social distancing strategies — washing your hands, staying home when you’re ill.”

Roussin added the province isn’t looking at making wearing a mask mandatory in public, like some other jurisdictions have, but noted officials are always reviewing what’s going to work best for Manitobans.

One new case of COVID-19 was announced Tuesday, bringing the total to 255.

Seven people remain in hospital, including four in intensive care. There are 99 active cases and 150 people have recovered.

There have been six deaths in the province related to the virus.

Cadham Provincial Laboratory performed 314 tests on Monday. A total of 20,319 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.