Cocaine, Cash and Gun Seized from Dauphin Home

RCMP in Dauphin executed a search warrant at a home in the city on April 19, where they seized several items and made an arrest.

Officers with the Manitoba West District CREST (Crime Reduction Enforcement Support Team) searched the residence on 4th Avenue SW, seizing crack cocaine, a large sum of cash, a cash counting machine and a .30-06 calibre rifle.

A 26-year-old Dauphin man was arrested and faces several charges. He was released on a promise to appear in court on June 23.

RCMP continue to investigate.