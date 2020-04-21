Workers Compensation Board Returning $37M to Manitoba Employers











WINNIPEG — The Workers Compensation Board of Manitoba is returning a $37-million surplus to employers to provide financial relief amid the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is having a dramatic impact on employers across the province, with businesses especially hurting right now, and we’re working across government and with our partners to find ways to provide relief to employers that need it,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

“Given the economic uncertainties, these actions will provide money to employers at a time where cash flow is a challenge.”

In May, eligible employers will receive a credit to their account based on 20 percent of their 2019 premium. To be eligible to receive the surplus, employers must have fulfilled their payroll reporting responsibilities for 2019 and paid a WCB premium in 2019. Employers can still report their 2019 payroll to receive the surplus distribution.

The province says a $6.2 million refund will go to the health-care sector, including regional health authorities, as well as CancerCare Manitoba, Riverview Health Centre and personal care homes.

Of the $37 million, WCB expects $29 million will be returned to the private sector, with approximately $7 million going to small businesses in Manitoba.