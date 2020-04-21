Meth, Weapons, Personal ID Seized from Portage la Prairie Home













Two people are facing charges after a 911 call led RCMP to a home in Portage la Prairie on April 18.

Police were called to 17th Street NW at around 12:30 p.m. and found two suspects with outstanding arrest warrants.

A search of the home turned up a small amount of methamphetamine, a prohibited firearm, ammunition, mace, a machete and numerous forms of personal identification that did not belong to anyone at the residence. A stolen truck from Winnipeg was also located outside.

Francis Beaulieu, 30, of Sandy Bay First Nation, has been charged with more than 10 weapon, drug and fraud offences. He appeared in court on Monday.

A 25-year-old Dauphin woman has drug charges pending and will appear in Winnipeg court on June 16.

RCMP continue to investigate.