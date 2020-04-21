Man Run Over by Own Vehicle in One of Two Winnipeg Carjackings











WINNIPEG — A 68-year-old man was seriously injured Monday morning when he was run over by his own vehicle during a carjacking.

The man was in his back lane shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Bannerman Avenue and Charles Street when he was confronted by two suspects.

Police say the man struck with an object and pulled out of the car. He was found lying in the roadway by officers after the suspects drove over him. He remains in unstable condition in hospital.

Police spotted the vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old girl at around 9:30 a.m. near McPhillips Street and Mapleglen Drive. She sped away as officers began a pursuit and later abandoned the vehicle in the Riverbend neighbourhood.

A Riverbend resident called police at around noon to report a female calling for help from within a garbage in. Police say the teen had become stuck in the bin while trying to hide from officers. She was found to be in possession of the stolen vehicle’s keys.

The teen remains in custody facing numerous charges, including robbery and aggravated assault.

A male suspect remains at large.

Senior taken for joyride from Health Sciences Centre

A 59-year-old man who had been unloading items from his vehicle at the Health Sciences Centre was carjacked at around 9:25 a.m. Monday.

The driver was confronted by the suspect while an 88-year-old man sat in the passenger seat of the SUV. HSC security attempted to stop the theft, but was unsuccessful.

Police spotted the vehicle travelling on Notre Dame Avenue, where the passenger was able to escape with minor injuries after falling. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle rammed two police cruisers and fled at a high rate of speed. The SUV was later found abandoned in the Daniel McIntyre neighbourhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).