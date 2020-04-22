Two New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported two new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 257.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 97 active cases of the virus in Manitoba. Seven people remain in hospital, including three in intensive care.

Six people have died from the virus, while 154 have recovered.

There were 440 laboratory tests performed on Tuesday. A total of 21,601 tests have been performed since early February.

Four more health-care workers test positive

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer with Shared Health, revealed Wednesday four more health-care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

A total of 789 health-care workers have been tested for the virus in the last seven days, while 25 have contracted the virus to date.

Of those, 23 are within the Winnipeg area, while two are in the Interlake-Eastern region. The cases include eight nurses, five medical staff and 12 support staff. Fifteen of those health-care workers have since recovered.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.