Bisons Women’s Volleyball Add Klatt, Vasquez for 2020-21 Season











4 Shares

WINNIPEG — The University of Manitoba Bison women’s volleyball team has added two Winnipeggers to its roster for the 2020-21 season.

The Bisons on Wednesday announced the commitments of student-athletes Deluca Klatt and Soleena Vasquez.

Klatt, 17, comes from Transcona Collegiate Institute and has five years’ experience playing club volleyball with the Junior Bisons from 2016 to 2020.

The 5’9″ libero was a captain and co-captain the last five years and was an MHSAA all-star in 2019.

“Deluca has been an integral part of our Junior Bisons program for many years now and is a fantastic addition to our varsity program because she is the epitome of what a ‘culture carrier’ means to a team,” said Bisons head coach Ken Bentley.

Vasquez, 16, joins Manitoba from Collège Sturgeon Heights Collegiate and also played Junior Bisons 18U volleyball in 2020.

The 6’0” outside hitter was also a team captain for the Bisons this past season and competed with Team Manitoba alongside Klatt in 2018. Vasquez played with the Junior Wesmen 17U program in 2019, the Cobras Volleyball Club in 2018, and the 403 Selects in 2017.

“We have been after Soleena for some time, and last season she came to play for our Bisons 18U season coached by [varsity assistant coach] Joe Moore and had a great experience playing for Coach Moore and this made her recruitment to our program possible,” said Bentley.

The Bisons were 4-20 in conference play last season, winning two of their last four matches.