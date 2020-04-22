Manitoba Offering Interest-Free Loans to Some Businesses Hurt by Pandemic











WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is offering some financial aid to small- and medium-sized businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Premier Brian Pallister says interest-free loans of $6,000 will be available to businesses that have had to scale back operations.

The loans will be forgiven at the end of the year for businesses that have not qualified for federal programs.

Pallister says the money is not enough to make up for all the revenue being lost by businesses, but should help employers make it through the coming months.

Pallister has faced criticism from some business leaders for not offering direct financial assistance until now.

The program is expected to cost the government $120 million.