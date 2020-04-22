Three Charged in Manitoba for Not Following Public Health Orders











Manitoba RCMP received 101 calls related to COVID-19 between April 14-20, including a complaint of a house party in The Pas.

The majority of calls were related to 10 or more people gathering at a location contrary to the Public Health Act.

Police attended the house party in The Pas on April 19 and spoke with the people inside. Three of them became belligerent and disobeyed officers’ directions.

A 43-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were charged with failing to comply with a provincial emergency order and each issued $486 tickets.

Of the total calls received, officers attended six locations and issued verbal warnings.

Manitobans living outside of Winnipeg are reminded not to call 911 for COVID-19 related issues. Reports of non-compliance can be made to the Manitoba Government Inquiry line at 1-866-626-4862 or by e-mailing mgi@gov.mb.ca.