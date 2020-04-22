‘Reckless and Irresponsible’: Union Calls on Superstore to Cancel ‘No-Tax’ Event













WINNIPEG — The union representing front-line grocery and retail workers in Manitoba is calling on Loblaw to cancel an upcoming “no-tax” event at its Real Canadian Superstore locations.

UFCW Local 832 says the event is promoting the sale of non-essential goods and will draw large crowds to the stores, at a time when Manitobans are being told to stay home by health officials and only leave for essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The sale is on non-essential items only and is slated to be held in every province west of Quebec,” said Jeff Traeger, president of UFCW Local 832.

“We believe this goes against the intent of the Public Health Order for Manitoba by encouraging people to leave their homes for non-essentials goods. During a pandemic, Loblaw is driving even more people to their already over-crowded Superstores.”

The no-tax event runs from April 24-30 on non-food items like gardening supplies, clothing, barbeques and patio furniture.

The union has written a letter to Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and wants to see the province intervene to put a stop to the sales event.

“We see this sale as reckless and irresponsible,” Traeger said, “It puts our members and the public at risk for non-essential shopping reasons, and we call on Loblaw to use a common sense approach at this time and cancel this sale.”

