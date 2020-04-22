StayStrongWPG T-Shirt Campaign Supporting Winnipeg Businesses













A Winnipeg business is stepping up to support other local businesses facing challenges in this time of uncertainly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Floodway Print Co. launched the #StayStrongWPG campaign earlier this month in an effort to unite Winnipeggers.

The company is printing custom graphic T-shirts for $25, with $10 from each sale going to support a local business of the buyer’s choice.

Designs include phrases such as, “Here for Good,” “Stay Clean & Wash Your Hands,” “Support Local,” “Winnipeg is Strong” and “Winnipeg Strong.”

“During this time, I needed to take control of what I can control,” Cory Beal, founder of Floodway Print Co., told the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce in a recent interview. “For some businesses, they’re making masks. Others are delivering groceries.”

“I think that the silver lining in all of this is that Winnipeg isn’t at the forefront,” said Beal. “We need to stay optimistic and find a way to exist together.”

Businesses part of the campaign include ChrisD.ca, Siloam Mission, Winnipeg Harvest, The Community Gym, Parlour Coffee and many others.

During the online checkout process, buyers can choose which business they prefer to support as part of the campaign. As of Tuesday, more than $2,000 had been raised.

“I want to help other businesses,” added Beal. “Even if it’s just an extra $10 for their lunch that day.”

Click here to order your #StayStrongWPG T-shirt