Carjacking Foiled by Standard Transmission, Driver Stabbed in the Leg

WINNIPEG — An attempted carjacking was foiled early Wednesday when the alleged suspects had trouble driving a manual transmission.

Police say a man flagged them down in the 1400 block of St. James Street shortly after 4 a.m. to say two males on bikes had attempted to carjack him. The man was stabbed in the upper leg and the suspects took his cell phone and keys when they were unable to drive his vehicle.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police were originally in the 1300 block of St. James Street responding to a report of another attempted carjacking.

An employee was sitting in his vehicle in a parking lot after arriving for work when he noticed two males on bikes trying door handles of other parked cars. He honked his horn in an attempt to scare them off, but the suspects aggressively approached him and tried to enter his vehicle. The man wasn’t injured and was able to drive away.

Another employee in the same parking lot began to honk his horn as well, when one of the suspects walked over and lifted his shift, displaying what appeared to be the handle of a gun. They then fled on bikes.

Police believe the incidents are related. They are looking for a man in his 20s who was wearing a black baseball cap, a black half mask and a black jacket. The other suspect is described as a young adult male.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6219 or CrimeStoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).