New Winnipeg School Scheduled to Open in Early 2021













A new nursery to Grade 8 school in the Winnipeg School Division is set to open in January 2021.

E?cole Waterford Springs School will serve the city’s Waterford Green/Castlebury Meadows communities at the southeast corner of Jefferson Avenue and King Edward Street.

“Construction of E?cole Waterford Springs School is going quite well and we’re very excited about seeing the final touches being put on our new school,” principal Manuel Silva said in a statement on Thursday.

“COVID-19 has presented us with some unexpected challenges, and that has resulted in a slightly later opening than originally planned.”

Students and teachers will be kept in their current schools from September to December until the new school is ready for classes early next year.

“Once class lists are complete, we will notify parents where the classes will be held for their children,” said Silva.

“We are making every effort to keep the majority of students in the same host schools they have been in to date.”

Silva noted that transportation will continue to be provided for students who live more than 1.6 km away from their host school until they transition to the new school.