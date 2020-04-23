Manitoba Reports Five New COVID-19 Cases











42 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported five new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 262. All five cases are in Winnipeg and include two people in their 20s, two people in their 30s and a person in their 80s.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 82 active cases of the virus in Manitoba. Seven people remain in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Six people have died from the virus, while 174 have recovered.

There were 327 laboratory tests performed on Tuesday. A total of 21,387 tests have been performed since early February.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Thursday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.