Manitoba Receives Large Shipment of Personal Protective Equipment

WINNIPEG — Manitoba has received a large shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) in the fight against COVID-19.

The 150,000 disposable isolation gowns arrived on a chartered Air Canada Boeing 777 Tuesday afternoon from Manitoba-based SpiritRx Services.

“The Spirit Healthcare Group was pleased to have had the opportunity to work with the Manitoba government,” said Heather Berthelette, CEO, Spirit Healthcare Group, and Chief Dennis Meeches, board chair, in a joint statement.

“Our First Nations, Manitoba-based company was able to source and supply this much-needed personal protective equipment required by the province.”

The province is continuing its call on manufacturers, businesses and other organizations to assist in procurement efforts. Manitoba businesses can donate unused personal protective equipment supplies in original packaging, clean and in useable condition.