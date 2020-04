Police Searching for Man Who Robbed St. Vital Subway with a Machete













Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect following the robbery of a St. Vital Subway restaurant earlier this year.

Police say on January 5, the suspect walked into the restaurant in the 1000 block of St. Mary’s Road and robbed the business while armed with a machete.

Video surveillance caught the robbery and police have released images of the suspect in an attempt to identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).