Manitoba to Subsidize Summer Student Wages Through New Program











4 Shares

WINNIPEG — Manitoba is providing a $7 per hour wage subsidy to businesses who hire a summer student this year.

Premier Brian Pallister announced the Summer Student Recovery Plan on Friday, providing up to $120 million for employers, up to a maximum of $5,000 per student.

“The new wage subsidy program will support our students and connect them to summer jobs that help pay for their studies and also provide the opportunity to gain valuable work experience,” said Pallister.

“Students can help businesses adapt their workplaces for social distancing as work resumes and this new wage subsidy program will help offset staffing costs in this challenging time.”

The program is open to Manitoba students aged 15 to 29, with an employment period from May 1 to September 4. Employers can be subsidized to hire up to five students. Reimbursement will be provided at the end of the employment period, upon proof of payment of student wages.

The province says employers must place students in jobs that can be accommodated under current public health orders and be able to adapt to recommendations provided by public health officials over the summer.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business says the support is welcome, especially for some small businesses that have not benefited so far from federal relief programs.

— With files from The Canadian Press