Two Charged After RCMP Recover Stolen ATV

April 24, 2020 7:01 AM | News


Stolen ATV - Swan River

A stolen Polaris Ranger was recovered from a home in the RM of Minitonas-Bowman. (RCMP HANDOUT)

RCMP in Swan River have recovered stolen property after searching a residence in the RM of Minitonas-Bowman.

Police executed a search warrant April 19 as part of an ongoing investigation, where they found a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 side-by-side ATV.

A 30-year-old man, from the RM of Minitonas-Bowman, and a 23-year-old man, from Swan River, each face charges of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Both men were released on promises to appear in Dauphin court on August 19.

Swan River RCMP continue to investigate.


Tags: Crime | Manitoba | RCMP

