Multiple Guns Seized from Thompson Home













A 51-year-old Thompson man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a home in the Manitoba city.

RCMP were called to a residence on Juniper Drive Thursday afternoon, where they found multiple firearms and ammunition.

The man was arrested and is facing charges of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

RCMP are asking anyone with information, or who may have video surveillance, to call the Thompson detachment at (204) 677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.