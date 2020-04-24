Home » News » Multiple Guns Seized from Thompson Home

Multiple Guns Seized from Thompson Home

April 24, 2020 6:22 PM | News


Thompson Gun

A gun seized from a Thompson, Manitoba on Thursday, April 23, 2020. (RCMP HANDOUT)

A 51-year-old Thompson man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a firearm at a home in the Manitoba city.

RCMP were called to a residence on Juniper Drive Thursday afternoon, where they found multiple firearms and ammunition.

The man was arrested and is facing charges of pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.

RCMP are asking anyone with information, or who may have video surveillance, to call the Thompson detachment at (204) 677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.


