City Adds Five Additional Active Transportation Routes











15 Shares

The City of Winnipeg is expanding its temporary bicycle and active transportation routes as more people are itching to get outside and enjoy warmer temperatures.

Five additional streets have been added as designated routes from May 5-29.

They include:

Assiniboine Avenue – Bedson Street to Westwood Drive

Churchill Drive – Hay Street to Jubilee Avenue

Egerton Road – Bank Avenue to Morier Avenue

Kildonan Drive – Helmsdale Avenue to Rossmere Crescent & Larchdale Crescent to Irving Place

Kilkenny Drive – Burgess Avenue to Patricia Avenue and Kings Drive

The designated routes limit motor vehicle traffic to one block throughout the stretch of area. The routes will be in place daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The city says it will re-evaluate at the end of May to determine if the designations need to be extended.

“As the global pandemic continues to have an effect on our residents, I’m pleased to see an expansion of active transportation routes that can better facilitate physical distancing,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “With ever-evolving circumstances related to COVID-19, the City is once again demonstrating its willingness and ability to innovate.”

The new list of streets add to the other four already in use as bicycle/active transportation routes from now until May 29:

Lyndale Drive – Cromwell Street to Gauvin Street

Scotia Street – Anderson Avenue (at St. Cross Street) to Armstrong Avenue

Wellington Crescent – Academy Road (at Wellington Crescent) to Guelph Street

Wolseley Avenue – Raglan Road to Maryland Street

Signage is posted at the beginning and end of the select routes to inform motorists when they are entering and leaving a designated bicycle/active transportation route.