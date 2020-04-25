Woman Injured in North Kildonan Home Invasion











1 Share

WINNIPEG — A woman suffered minor injuries in a home invasion while taking her garbage out on Friday in North Kildonan.

Police say the homeowner, living in the 200 block of Edison Avenue, was at the rear of her home when an unknown man approached her at the back door and forced his way inside at knifepoint.

The suspect demanded money, but fled empty-handed when other residents were alerted.

The victim sustained minor injuries, but didn’t require medical attention.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-to-late 20s, approximately 6’0″ tall with an average build, dark complexion, wearing a black jacket and baseball cap. He was clean-shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).