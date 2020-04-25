Garden Hill Man Dies in Snowmobile Crash











A 31-year-old Garden Hill man has died after being thrown from a snowmobile on Garden Hill First Nation.

RCMP received a report of the crash at around 9:30 a.m. Friday on the shores of Bella Lake.

Community members located a snowmobile and rider after a collision sometime overnight.

The rider was pronounced deceased at the scene

RCMP say it’s believed that the man struck a large snowbank, collided with a tree, and was thrown from the snowmobile. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

RCMP continue to investigate.