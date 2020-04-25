Four New COVID-19 Cases in Manitoba











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported four new probable cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 267.

The province says there are 62 active cases of the virus in Manitoba as of Saturday. Seven people remain in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Six people have died from the virus, while 199 have recovered.

As of yesterday, an additional 435 laboratory tests were performed at Cadham Provincial Laboratory. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 22,598.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

