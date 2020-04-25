Six Manitoba Trails Share in $500K to Link ‘Great Trail’











WINNIPEG — The province is injecting up to $500,000 into completing more trails in Manitoba parks.

With the help of Trails Manitoba, the funding will help complete six trails, helping link the 1,755-kilometre Great Trail in Manitoba including:

South Whiteshell Trail

South Whiteshell Trail – Penniac Bay

Cabin Lake Creek Pedestrian Bridge

Centennial Trail – Hansons Creek Bridge Phase 2

North Whiteshell emergency repair washout

Spruce Woods Provincial Park

“We are very grateful to the Province of Manitoba for its long-standing support of our provincial trail network,” said Erik Dickson, president, Trails Manitoba.

“This funding will help improve safety and accessibility in several beloved trails in our beautiful provincial parks as well as promotes sustainability in the adaptive re-use of two pedestrian bridges from Kings Park in Winnipeg.”