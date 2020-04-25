Winnipeg Police Investigating Homicide in Daniel McIntyre Area











Winnipeg police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after a 23-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon.

Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Victor Street for an injured man at around 12:45 p.m.. The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition and later pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as Noah Soloman Nigussie.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).