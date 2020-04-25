Winnipeg’s Road Construction Season Beginning in May











If there’s one thing Winnipeggers can count on every year, it’s construction season.

While it may not be business as usual for the most part right now, plans are underway to kick off nearly 200 construction projects city-wide in May.

The city says more than 175 lane kilometres are scheduled to be improved as part of approximately $130 million, targeting local and regional streets, back lanes, and sidewalks.

“The start of road construction season is always an exciting time because it signals the flow of capital funding dollars into our economy,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Against the backdrop of the global pandemic and the effect it has had on our economy, this is an especially important road construction season for jobs and our city’s economy.”

Approximately 85 percent of projects have been tendered to date.

Due to COVID-19, the city is making every effort to notify residents and businesses that are affected by road construction work. The city will also be working with its contractors to implement best practices for infection prevention and control.

Along with its own investment, the city is working with provincial and federal funding partners on the following construction projects:

2019-2022 Archibald Pavement Renewal Project: Total project budget $15.75 million

2019-2023 Corydon/ Stafford/ Taylor Pavement Renewals Project: Total project budget $28.85 million

2019-2023 Downtown Road Renewals: Total project budget $32.8 million

2019-2023 Erin/Wall/Sargent Pavement Renewals Project: Total project budget $36.4 million

Maryland Reconstruction Project: Total project budget $3.4 million

2019-2023 Munroe/Watt/Johnson Pavement Renewals Project: Total project budget $19.8 million

2019-2021 Roblin Boulevard Pavement Rehabilitation Project: Total project budget $8.85 million