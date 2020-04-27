Manitoba Reports One New COVID-19 Case, 205 People Have Recovered











WINNIPEG — Manitoba has reported one new probable case of COVID-19 (coronavirus), bringing the provincial total to 272.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says there are 61 active cases of the virus in Manitoba as of Monday. Seven people remain in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Six people have died from the virus, while 205 have recovered.

As of yesterday, an additional 377 laboratory tests were performed. This brings the total number of tests performed since early February to 23,543.

The province is expected to release a plan this week on the steps it will take to gradually reopen the economy.

Any person concerned about their exposure to or risk of having COVID-19 should call Health Links — Info Santé at (204) 788-8200 or at 1-888-315-9257 to be screened to see if a test is required.

Watch Monday’s media briefing:

Further information on COVID-19 can be found at Manitoba.ca/covid19.