A 31-year-old woman has died after she exited a moving vehicle on Highway 322, Manitoba RCMP say.

The woman was riding as a passenger in the vehicle on Sunday at around 1:10 a.m. near Highway 6.

Police say she suffered significant injuries as a result of exiting the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The 34-year-old man driving wasn’t injured.

RCMP are continuing to investigate.