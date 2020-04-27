Manitoba to Ban Health Staff from Working in More Than One Care Home











By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is banning nurses and other health-care staff from working in more than one personal care home under a directive set to take effect Friday.

The move is aimed at reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19 between care homes and follows guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Lanette Siragusa, chief nursing officer for Shared Health Manitoba, said there are some staff who have shifts at two or more facilities. Health officials are trying to ensure the workers can keep their overall hours while sticking with one location.

“So if they are looking at their total amount of work … making sure those hours are available to them at one site is our goal,” she said.

Manitoba has not yet seen an outbreak of COVID-19 in nursing homes, and the province’s numbers have remained relatively flat.

Officials announced one new case in the province Monday, bringing the total of confirmed and probable cases to 272. With more people recovering, the number of active cases dropped to 61, including seven people in hospital.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief public health officer, said Manitoba will release a plan later this week to gradually ease some restrictions in place on businesses and people.

The first step will see some non-essential businesses being allowed to reopen, as long as physical distancing is maintained for customers, he said.

“It’s not a return to normal. There will be a number of restrictions.”