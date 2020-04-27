2020 Manitoba Games Postponed Until Next Summer











The Manitoba Games have been postponed until next summer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Sport Manitoba and the Dauphin Host Society announced Monday the games, scheduled from August 9–15, will now take place in Dauphin from July 11–17, 2021.

“This was a difficult decision to make as we know thousands of Manitobans are affected, including athletes, coaches, officials, volunteers, sponsors and people across the province who planned on attending and being a part of the games,” said Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO, Sport Manitoba.

“However, the conclusion to postpone was necessary as public health and safety is ultimately our top priority, and we have to do everything we can to keep our communities safe during this health crisis.”

The games are staged every two years and alternate between summer and winter sporting events, and are the largest ongoing multi-sport event in the province.

Sports showcased at the 2021 Manitoba Games include athletics, baseball, basketball, cycling, golf, rugby, sailing, soccer, softball, swimming, triathlon and volleyball.