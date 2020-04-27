More Than 30 Guns, Ammo and Cocaine Seized in Southwest Manitoba











A joint investigation by Manitoba RCMP and Winnipeg police has resulted in the seizure of more than 30 firearms and ammunition in southwest Manitoba.

Police executed a search warrant at a property in the RM of Brenda-Waskada, just outside Melita, on April 18.

Police found a number of prohibited, restricted and non-restricted firearms, ammunition and a small quantity of cocaine.

Regan Breemersch, 26, from the RM of Brenda-Waskada, faces several weapons and drug charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.